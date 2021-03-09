Afghan FM hails Iran aid in containing fire in Farahi Customs

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian on Tue., Mohammad Hanif Atmar hailed Iran’s unsparing cooperation in containing the fire erupted in Abu Nasr Farahi Customs in Afghanistan’s Farah province.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed peace talks in Afghanistan as well as common outlook of the two countries within the framework of regional consensus for peace talks.

The two sides also discussed finalizing and signing a comprehensive agreement on strategic cooperation between Afghanistan and Iran and establishment of a joint commission on economic and trade cooperation between the two countries as well as other bilateral issues.

Local officials in Afghanistan's Farah province said on Saturday that a fire broke out at Abu Nasr Farahi customs in the province on the border with Iran.

Farah Governor Taj Mohammad Jahed described the blaze as "severe" and said there were no facilities to contain it in the port of Abu Nasr Farahi. After the incident, Iran dispatched firefighting crews to put off the massive fire.This was reportedly the second fire in Farah customs in the last two weeks.

