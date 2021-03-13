Car bomb blast claims 7 lives, injures 53 in Herat

Afghan officials on Friday evening announced that a car bomb exploded near a police checkpoint in western Afghan province of Herat and left seven people dead and wounded about 53 others, Jerusalem Post reported.

Herat Governor Sayed Abdul Wahid Qatali announced that several women and children were among those killed in the explosion, adding that at least 53 people, including civilians and security forces, were injured in the blast.

Qatali also said the blast damaged dozens of homes and shops, and rescue and relief workers were dispatched to the scene of incident to help people trapped under the rubble.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast. However, local Afghan officials have always pointed their finger of blame at Taliban.

A few hours ago, two people were killed and eight others were injured in another mortar attack on a residential area in city of Shulgara in Balkh province of Afghanistan.

Governor of Shulgara said that a woman and a two-year-old child were killed and eight others were injured in a mortar attack on two residential houses in the city.

