US officials untruthful, treacherous, brazen, greedy

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamanei addressed the nation on the occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath, the day which the Almighty God formally entrusted the universal mission for the guidance and salvation of all humanity to His Last and Greatest Messenger, Prophet Mohammad (blessings of God upon him and his progeny).

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution congratulated Eid al-Mab’ath to all Iranian people, Islamic Ummah and freedom-seeking people throughout the world.

He reiterated that the main reason why prophets were chosen as messengers of God was to administer justice and to promote true freedom, adding, “Some people mistakenly think that social justice emerged from the West, but this is a false notion. It was after the Renaissance that the West became familiar with these concepts, whereas Islam had mentioned these in the Holy Quran more than 1,400 years ago.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to the hostility of the enemy against the noble nation of Islamic Iran and said that one should not be surprised at seeing enmity of enemies and stated that there are enemies from among jinns and human beings, and they help one another. Today, our most malicious enemy and the enemy of the Islamic government is the US.”

The Leader stressed, “The US officials are untruthful, treacherous, brazen and greedy. They are deceitful in every way, and they speak in a deceitful manner. They are oppressive and cruel. They are terrorists as well. They alone have all the qualities of good people! [He was speaking in a sarcastic tone here.]”

He also stressed that the US must leave Iraq and Syria quickly, adding the US itself created ISIL.

Referring to the US hypocrisy, the leader said while the US is the only country that has used atomic bombs claims that it is against nuclear weapons, adding that while claiming that it is defending human rights, the US is backing a criminal who has slaughtered his opponent.

The leader also said the Saudi bombed the Yemeni people for six years with the green light of the US.

Referring to the condemnation of the Yemeni people by the UN due to self-defense, the leader said the UN move is even uglier than the US measures.

Ayatollah Khamenei also touched on the Coronavirus issue and said, “Today, we are faced with rampant disease and pandemic which has inflicted casualties in almost all countries.

Now, some countries tell the truth about the disease and some do not. This disease causes panic and brings about economic problems. On the basis of divine commands, in this issue too we need to show patience in the sense of steadfastness accompanied by acumen. Everyone must act according to the recommendations so that this dangerous disease will be controlled in the country.”

