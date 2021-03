TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei addressed the nation on the occasion of auspicious Eid al-Mab’ath on Thursday.

Eid al-Mab’ath is the day which the Almighty God formally entrusted the universal mission for the guidance and salvation of all humanity to His Last and Greatest Messenger, Prophet Mohammad (blessings of God upon him and his progeny.