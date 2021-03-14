Iraqi army, ISIL clash on border with Syria

As reported, the clashes took place in the Sinjar District of the Nineveh Governorate in northwestern Iraq Sunday.

Clashes between the two sides continued for hours.

Iraqi army troops chased the ISIL terrorists, which led to their retreat into the Syrian territory.

ISIL dormant cells have resumed their subversive activities after the Biden government took office. These activities are mainly carried out in the northern provinces of Iraq.

Some sources and even officials inside Iraq say that the US government does not have a serious will to destroy ISIL because it uses them as a tool when necessary.

The Iraqi army and people's mobilization forces, with the most direct clashes with ISIL, have carried out various operations against ISIL positions.

According to experts on regional issues, the US government is supporting and commanding the ISIL terrorist group to organize attacks in Iraq and Syria.

