Zionists’ settlement in occupied territories, a crime

Foreign Ministry of Palestinian Authority issued a statement regarding the settlements of Zionist regime in the occupied Palestinian lands and territories, Al-Mayadeen reported.

According to the report, settlements of the Zionist regime continue in the occupied lands and territories and this is a crime against the Palestinian people. By doing so, Zionists are violating all international resolutions.

Earlier, the ministry said in a statement that the Zionist regime continues to carry out widespread demolition of Palestinian homes in the occupied lands and the West Bank and this move has led to the displacement of more Palestinians.

The main purpose of demolishing Palestinian homes is to accelerate the colonial settlement project, the statement said, adding that the wave of Palestinian arrests has intensified concurrent with the settlements in the occupied lands and territories.

In this statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian Authority also called for immediate and practical action by the international community to prevent Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian lands and territories.

MA/5181324