Israeli forces attack Al-Quds, West Bank, injure Palestinians

The series of repressive actions of the Israeli military against the Palestinians in the occupied territories continues. Zionist militants attacked Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and occupied Al-Quds.

Violent clashes broke out between Zionist forces and Palestinians in the occupied Al-Quds and West Bank following the widespread attack. The Zionists used tear gas against Palestinians.

Dozens of Palestinians were severely wounded by Zionist forces following heavy clashes. Last night, a Zionist settler hit two Palestinians in his car.

Earlier, Committee for the Investigation of Palestinian Prisoners issued a statement reporting on the Zionist regime's repressive actions against Palestinian citizens in the occupied territories. The committee said in a statement that Israeli forces detained more than 400 Palestinians in various parts of the occupied territories last November.

The Committee also stated that there are currently more than 4,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, most of whom have been held without trial.

