Iran COVID-19 update: 8,554 cases, 81 deaths in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 8,554 COVID-19 infections and 81 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,706,559 with the death toll standing at 60,867.

According to Lari, 3,811 patients are in critical condition while over 1.45 million patients have recovered.

So far, over 11.40 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 117.8 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths nearing 2.61 million and recoveries amounting to over 93.4 million.

