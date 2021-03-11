Iran COVID-19 deaths surpass 61k since outbreak: Health Min.

The ministry has confirmed 8,308 COVID-19 infections and 88 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,723,470 with the death toll standing at 61,016.

According to Lari, 3,818 patients are in critical condition while over 1,471,179 patients have recovered.

So far, over 11.46 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 118.2 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths nearing 2.62 million and recoveries amounting to over 93.9 million.

