Iran COVID-19 update: 8,212 cases, 82 deaths in 24 hours

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,681,682 with the death toll standing at 60,594.

According to Lari, 3,784 patients are in critical condition while over 1.43 million patients have recovered.

So far, over 11.21 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 116.7 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths nearing 2.6 million and recoveries amounting to over 92.3 million.

