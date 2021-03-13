Zionists raid West Bank, arrest dozens of Palestinians

The Zionist forces still continue their hostile actions against Palestinians in the occupied territories. Israeli forces have launched large-scale attacks in parts of the West Bank in Palestine, Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, a fierce clash broke out in the West Bank following a large-scale attack by Zionist forces on Palestinians. The Zionists used bullets and tear gas against Palestinians.

During the conflict, Zionist forces detained a number of Palestinian citizens. Yesterday, human rights organizations announced that Zionist forces detained 134 Palestinians in the occupied territories last month. These Palestinians were detained without any charge by the Zionists.

Eyewitnesses announced that a number of Palestinians included women and children were detained by the Zionist forces. Meanwhile, the Zionists are said to have demolished and destructed 20 Palestinian homes last month.

