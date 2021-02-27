Israeli forces raid West Bank in Palestine

Zionist forces continue their hostile actions against the Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories. Zionist forces have launched large-scale attacks in parts of the West Bank, Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, a fierce clash erupted in the West Bank following a large-scale attack by Zionist forces on the Palestinians. The Zionists used bullets and tear gas against the Palestinians.

Zionist forces detained a number of Palestinian citizens during the conflict. The Committee to Investigate Palestinian Prisoners recently issued a statement reporting on the Zionist regime's repressive actions against Palestinian citizens in the occupied land and territories.

In this regard, the Committee for the Investigation of Palestinian Prisoners stressed that the Zionist regime's forces detained more than 450 Palestinian citizens throughout the occupied territories in January. The Committee also announced that the Zionists issued more than 100 temporary arrest warrants against Palestinians in January.

