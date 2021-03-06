Zionist forces raid Palestinians in West Bank

Zionist forces continue their hostile actions against the Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories. Israeli forces launched large-scale attacks on parts of the West Bank, Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, a fierce clash took place in the West Bank following a large-scale attack by Zionist forces on the Palestinians. The Zionists used bullets and tear gas against the Palestinians.

Zionist forces detained a number of Palestinian citizens during the conflict. Yesterday, human rights organizations announced that Zionist forces detained 134 Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories last month in February. The Palestinians were detained without being charged by the Zionists.

Eyewitnesses stated that a number of Palestinian detainees included women and children. Meanwhile, the Zionists are said to have demolished 20 Palestinian homes last month.

