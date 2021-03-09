Two Palestinian youth severely wounded by Zionists in WB

Ahmad Salah a popular resistance activist against Israeli occupation in southern West Bank city of Bethlehem said that a unit of occupying army fired at two young Palestinians near Israeli retaining wall in the town, Al-Quds Al-Arabi Daily reported.

Salah said a group of Palestinian citizens took the two wounded youths to hospital for treatment.

Zionist newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth also reported Zionist army fired at two young Palestinians in Bethlehem, claiming that the two youth threw Molotov cocktails at an Israeli car.

Israeli forces have repeatedly targeted Palestinians in various parts of the West Bank and near the border with Gaza Strip, claiming that they (Palestinians) intended to carry out attacks against Israeli forces.

The Israeli army also fired on a young Palestinian man in the northeastern West Bank on Monday morning, claiming that he intended to attack Israeli forces in southeast of the city of Jenin with a cold weapon. The young Palestinian was taken to hospital with severe injuries.

MA/FNA13991218001116