Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Imposing sanctions against Iran ineffective: Jahangiri

Iranian First Vice President said that the US government must follow the path of logic and rationality towards Iran.

Energy Min. invites EAEU’s member companies to visit Iran

To take part in the First Eurasian Exhibition in Tehran, Iranian Minister of Energy invited Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s member companies to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran now among world titanium producers: AEOI

The AEOI announced on Sat. that the country is now among titanium producers in the world.

Iraq’s peace, security priority for Iran: Rouhani

The Iranian president said that Iraq has a very important position in the political and security interactions in the region.

E3 give themselves chance by halting resolution against Iran

Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations said that E3 gave themselves another chance by suspending the resolution process at the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors.

Rouhani felicitates Ghanaian counterpart on National Day

In a message congratulating the National Day of the Republic of Ghana, Iranian President expressed hope that the relations and cooperation between the two countries would expand in all bilateral and international fields.

Iran to build new major trade port in Makran

PMO Head Mohammad Rastad informed that Iran is to construct a new major trade port with the ability to receive ocean ships along the southern Makran coast.

Iran, Iraq confer on expansion of transportation coop.

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami met and held talks with Iraqi Minister of Transport Nasser Hussein Al-Shibli on the expansion of transportation cooperation.

COVID-19 restrictions in effect during Nowruz holidays

President Hassan Rouhani says the coronavirus restrictions will remain in place during the new Iranian year holidays (Nowruz) to prevent a new wave of the pandemic.

