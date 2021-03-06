Imposing sanctions against Iran ineffective: Jahangiri

Iranian First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri made the remarks on Saturday, noting the US imposed sanctions against Iran in order to force the Islamic Republic to surrender, however, the Iranian nation did not accept the humiliation.

He went on to say that US illegal sanctions will be removed in near future due to the measures adopted by the Iranian government.

According to Jahangiri, the US knew that the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani was not an easy task, therefore they were prepared for a major confrontation. However, Tehran gave an appropriate response to the enemy using all the capabilities of the country.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU and reimposed sweeping economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

