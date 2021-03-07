Exploded tanks in Afghanistan do not belong to Iran: NIORDC

Head of the Public Relations department of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), Fatemeh Kahi, assured on Sunday that none of the Iranian installations at the border have been damaged.

Local officials in Afghanistan's Farah province said on sat. that a fire broke out at Abu Nasr Farahi customs in the province on the border with Iran and has not yet been contained.

Farah Governor Taj Mohammad Jahed described the blaze as "severe" and said there were no facilities to contain it in the port of Abu Nasr Farahi.

Iran dispatched firefighting crews to put off the massive fire.

This was reportedly the second fire in Farah customs in the last two weeks.

