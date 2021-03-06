11 ISIL terrorists killed by Russian airstrikes

Russian jets resumed their operations, yesterday, in the Syrian desert on Friday, after cessation of aerial operations for 72 hours for unknown reasons, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

SOHR sources have reported seeing several Russian fighter jets executing over 60 airstrikes on ISIL positions in the east Hama desert, Aleppo-Al-Raqqah- Hama triangle, and east Homs desert.

The airstrikes resulted in the death of 11 ISIL members, while others sustained various injuries.

ISIL terrorists have carried out numerous attacks on civilian positions in the Syrian desert over the past year including four civilians working in gas fields, 11 shepherds, and four other people.

They were killed in attacks by ISIL cells. While 809 ISIL members were also killed in attacks and bombardment in the same period.

RHM/PR