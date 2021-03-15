Shipment of smuggled Syrian oil targeted by missile: Report

The incident reportedly took place in the east of Al-Bab district.

Some sources claimed that the missile attack was carried out by the Russian army.

No further details have so far been released about the attack.

This is while that Russia's Defense Ministry had previously stated that Syrian oil is transported out of Syria with the direct support of US terrorist troops and American special security companies.

The ministry put the monthly revenues as a result of the smuggling of Syrian oil by Americans at more than $30 million.

