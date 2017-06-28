Syrian army targets ISIL terrorists in Deir Ezzor

SANA reporter said that the army air force had killed and wounded ISIL terrorists in raids on the neighborhoods of al-Hweiqa, al-Matar al-Qadim and al-Arfi.

According to the reporter, a unit of the Syrian army clashed with an ISIL terrorist group which tried to attack the military checkpoints in the outskirts of the al-Reshdiyeh, killed 5 of its members and wounded others while the army’s artillery destroyed ISIL terrorists’ gatherings in the vicinity of al-Maqaber, al-Hweiqa, the Regiment 137 and al-Bgheliyah village.

A number of ISIL terrorists were killed and a heavy machinegun-equipped vehicle was destroyed in the airstrikes on their positions and hideouts east of the paper factory, Hweijet al-Mre’iyah and in the village of al-Bouleel in the province eastern countryside.

Later, a military source said that army units, in cooperation with supporting forces and allies, continued its operations in al-Badiya desert in the eastern countryside of Homs province, establishing control over a number of points 4 km east of al-Dulai’iat area and 70 km east of the Third Station.

The source said that the operations resulted in killing a large number of terrorists from ISIL and destroying their weapons and equipment.

SANA/MNA