28 June 2017 - 12:35

Syrian army targets ISIL terrorists in Deir Ezzor

DEIR EZZOR, Jun. 28 (MNA) – The Syrian Arab Army on Tuesday destroyed ISIL terrorists’ hideouts and gatherings in Deir Ezzor province.

SANA reporter said that the army air force had killed and wounded ISIL terrorists in raids on the neighborhoods of al-Hweiqa, al-Matar al-Qadim and al-Arfi.

 According to the reporter, a unit of the Syrian army clashed with an ISIL terrorist group which tried to attack the military checkpoints in the outskirts of the al-Reshdiyeh, killed 5 of its members and wounded others while the army’s artillery destroyed ISIL terrorists’ gatherings in the vicinity of al-Maqaber, al-Hweiqa, the Regiment 137 and al-Bgheliyah village.

A number of ISIL terrorists were killed and a heavy machinegun-equipped vehicle was destroyed in the airstrikes on their positions and hideouts east of the paper factory, Hweijet al-Mre’iyah and in the village of al-Bouleel in the province eastern countryside.

Later, a military source said that army units, in cooperation with supporting forces and allies, continued its operations in al-Badiya desert in the eastern countryside of Homs province, establishing control over a number of points 4 km east of al-Dulai’iat area and 70 km east of the Third Station.

The source said that the operations resulted in killing a large number of terrorists from ISIL and destroying their weapons and equipment.

