  1. Politics
Mar 9, 2021, 3:15 PM

Turkey arrests 14 ISIL suspects

Turkey arrests 14 ISIL suspects

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – Turkish security forces on Tuesday arrested 14 ISIL suspects in Istanbul.

As Anadolu reported, Turkish security forces on Tuesday arrested 14 suspects in Istanbul over their alleged links to the terror group ISIL.

This came as anti-terror squads conducted simultaneous operations in over a dozen locations as part of an investigation into the terror group.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks. 

HJ/AA

News Code 170899

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News