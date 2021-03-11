Risk of famine threatens 60% of Syrian people: UN chief says

Speaking on the occasion of tenth anniversary of Syrian war, António Guterres called for the creation of more crossings to send humanitarian aid to Syrian people.

He warned of the dangers of famine in Syria which threatens 60 percent of the country's population, Alnashrah reported.

Then, he pointed to the Western countries’ financial and propaganda support for terrorist groups in Syria in the recent years and stated that the conflict in Syria, the siege and spread of the coronavirus in this country are the main cause of dire living conditions.

