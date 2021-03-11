  1. Politics
Mar 11, 2021, 4:00 PM

Risk of famine threatens 60% of Syrian people: UN chief says

Risk of famine threatens 60% of Syrian people: UN chief says

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – UN Secretary-General has warned of risk of famine in Syria which threatens 60 percent of the country's population.

Speaking on the occasion of tenth anniversary of Syrian war, António Guterres called for the creation of more crossings to send humanitarian aid to Syrian people.

He warned of the dangers of famine in Syria which threatens 60 percent of the country's population, Alnashrah reported.

Then, he pointed to the Western countries’ financial and propaganda support for terrorist groups in Syria in the recent years and stated that the conflict in Syria, the siege and spread of the coronavirus in this country are the main cause of dire living conditions.

MA/5167144

News Code 170973

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News