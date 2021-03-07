UN chief affirms commitment to coop. with Damascus

Guterres, receiving credentials of Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh as new permanent representative of the Syrian Arab Republic at the UN in New York, extended his warm greetings to President Bashar al-Assad, SANA reported.

He appreciated the history and culture of the Syrian people and their generosity and hospitality that he closely touched when he was working as ex-high commissioner for refugees.

Ambassador Sabbagh, for his part, conveyed President al-Assad’s greetings to Guterres, expressing aspiration for cooperation with him.

He affirmed Syria’s full support to the efforts of UN Secretary General in implementing and protecting principles and goals of the UN convention.

MAH/SANA