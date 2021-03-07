  1. Politics
Landmines' blast in Syria claims lives of 18 civilians

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) -- Syrian sources reported that 21 Syrian civilians were killed and wounded when two landmines left by terrorist groups exploded on the outskirts of Hama city in Syria.

Following the explosion of two landmines left by terrorists near Wadi al-Azib in Salamiyah district on the outskirts of Hama, 18 civilians were killed and three others were wounded, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

A medical source told SANA correspondent that 18 civilians were killed and three others were injured when two landmines left by terrorists were exploded around Wadi al-Azib in Salamiyah district.

The source added that injured are being treated at Al-Salmiya Hospital.

