Landmines' blast in Syria claims lives of 18 civilians

Following the explosion of two landmines left by terrorists near Wadi al-Azib in Salamiyah district on the outskirts of Hama, 18 civilians were killed and three others were wounded, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

A medical source told SANA correspondent that 18 civilians were killed and three others were injured when two landmines left by terrorists were exploded around Wadi al-Azib in Salamiyah district.

The source added that injured are being treated at Al-Salmiya Hospital.

MA/5164254