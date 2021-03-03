Alliance with Israel to have deadly consequences for SA, UAE

In an exclusive interview with Russia Today, A member of the Expediency Council, Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi noted that the Zionist regime seeks to appeal to other countries to confront Iran.

“Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain do not have the capability to confront us,” he added.

Referring to Tel Aviv’s decision to form an alliance with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain, he said, “The Zionist regime suffers from numerous security and social crises.”

He went on to say that if Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain join the anti-Iran coalition, they will suffer from the strong and deadly consequences of their action.

“Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain betrayed the rights and causes of Palestine and turned their backs on the Islamic community,” Vahidi noted.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the Zionist regime is holding talks with the three Arab countries to form a military coalition.

MNA/ 5161164