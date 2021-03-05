  1. Politics
Yemen targets Saudi military base, airport

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – The Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that the force has targeted King Khalid base and Abha International Airport early on Friday.

“Yemeni Air Force targeted important posts at King Khalid base and Abha International Airport,” Almasirah quoted Brigadier General Yahya Saree as saying.

Yemen's retaliatory attacks at dawn Friday were carried out with 3 drones, Sammad-3 and Qasef-2k, added the spokesman.

The drone attack comes in response to continued US-Saudi aggression, military escalation, siege, he stressed.

Yemen also announced an attack against Aramco on Thursday, noting that the launched missile had hit the target with great accuracy.

