Saudi airbase in Khamis Mushait targeted by Yemeni drones

TEHRAN, Apr. 02 (MNA) – A spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces says the forces have launched an attack against King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni army announced that the Yemeni forces have managed to target King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia.

According to Saree the base had been struck with two Qasef-2K drones “with high precision" and that the attack was “part of a legitimate response to the escalation of aggression and its total blockade on Yemen.”

He noted that such operations will continue as long as the siege and aggression against the Yemeni people is underway.

