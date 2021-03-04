Iran says 100% of villages now have access to electricity

Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, spokesman for Iran's electricity industry said on Thursday that un-electrified small seasonal villages became a priority for the electricity industry officials in the country, announcing that "by the end of the year 1400 (which ends on March 20, 2021), small codified villages, whose population are settled in certain seasons will join the national power grid."

Saying that the number of these villages are too small, the official added that "According to the index for determining the access of the rural population to electricity provided by the International Energy Agency in 2019, the access of the rural population of Iran is 99.7% while the global average stands at 79%, suggesting that Iran maintains a good place in supplying electricity to the rural population."

The spokesman for the electricity industry referred to the supply of electricity to the nomadic population using portable solar power plants and continued to say that "the supply of [electricity] equipment has been tendered out and there have been some bids, and some of these generators will be distributed by early next year (1401 which begins on March 21)."

Rajabi Mashhadi said, "By the end of 1400, the nomadic population of the country will be electrified and can provide electricity for electrifying uses and charging their mobile phones with the help of re-chargeable generators."

