Iran to aid Afghanistan following explosion in border area

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Saturday, underlining that the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Herat has contacted Afghan officials to investigate the incident.

A gas tanker exploded at a customs post in Afghanistan’s border town of Islam Qala near the Iranian border Saturday noon. The fire spread to dozens of nearby fuel trucks, officials said.

According to Afghan media citing Waheed Qatali, governor of the western province of Herat, Iranian authorities had been asked for urgent assistance to contain the blaze.

It was not immediately clear what caused the gas tanker to explode. Unconfirmed reports suggest that around 300 trucks have been engulfed in the fire and the number of fatalities could rise to at least 50.

According to Afghan officials, the explosion has cut Iran’s electricity export to Herat province. Iran has dispatched firefighters and military forces to the explosion-hit area.

