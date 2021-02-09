Iran Business and Technology Summit to be held in Armenia

A 40-member business delegation will travel to Armenia from Iran to participate at Iran Business and Technology Summit which will be held on Feb. 16-19, 2021.

The development of the knowledge-based market is one of the goals of this 4-day trip, which will take place in the presence of Mehdi Ghaleh-Naoie, director of the center for international science and technology interactions of the Vice President for Science and Technology.

Armenia is one of Iran's northern neighbors and the two countries exchange gas and electricity as part of their bilateral cooperation. Another joint economic project between the two countries is the construction of two hydropower plants on the Aras River on the border between the two countries.

Due to the long-standing relations between the two countries, there is room for the development of a bilateral market between them.

ZZ/FNA13991120000731