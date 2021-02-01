Astan Quds Razavi publishes 'The 40-Year Ascent'

To get the readers more acquainted with the achievements of the Muslim nation of Iran as of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Astan Quds Razavi published "The 40-Year Ascent", by Mohammadreza Khatami and Mohammad-Hossein Raji.

The book refers to the achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the last 40 years, according to international statistics, that prove the success of the Republic despite all the problems and shortcomings.

The 320-page book is the result of the efforts of nearly 70 members of Iranian seminary and university elites and more than 17,000 hours of studies.

It discusses the extent to which the Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved ideals such as justice, independence, spirituality, freedom, the dignity of women, religious democracy, the expansion of public welfare, etc. in the past years via the most appropriate international characteristics.

The unique point about this book is that it cites figures and data from the most authoritative international sources such as the United Nations Information Data, the World Bank, the World Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Health Organization, the United Nations Development Program, and etc

It includes the following nine chapters:

Chapter I: Independence (from the dependence of the Pahlavi dynasty to the independence of Islamic Iran, independence in the world countries),

Chapter II: Developing social justice (Inequality, Poverty),

Chapter III: Expanding public access to available resources (food security, proper education, health, access to water, electricity, fuel, and communication as well as human development indicator),

Chapter IV: Dignity and authority (Security authority, Military authority, Regional authority),

Chapter V: Infrastructure developments (Transportation, Science, and Technology),

Chapter VI: Industrial development (Energy, Industry),

Chapter VII: Progress in spirituality (spirituality in the Pahlavi era, spirituality in the Islamic Republic, the impact of the Islamic Republic on the spirituality of the world, the crisis of spirituality in West),

Chapter VIII: Dignity of women (Women in the eyes of Iranian leaders, A study of the situation of women, women's dignity in West),

Chapter IX: Freedom and Democracy (Freedom and Democracy, Freedom and Democracy in the Islamic Revolution, Critique of Freedom Indicators in the West).

