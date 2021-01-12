WATEX, IEE exhibitions kick off in Tehran

The 16th Iran International Water & Wastewater Exhibition is the biggest annual industrial and commercial event with the presence of a large number of domestic and foreign companies in this field. It displays the most innovative products and the most advanced technologies in this field. This Exhibition is an opportunity for getting information on products and suppliers in a concentrated period of time.

The 20th Iran International Electricity Exhibition focuses exclusively on the Electrical industry. The objective of this exposition is to act as a comprehensive resource for the industry, its members, prospective business visitors and customers by providing in-depth information about the industry and the latest trends influencing its progress. 200 domestic and foreign participants are present in this exhibition.

These exhibitions are held by fully observing health protocols due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country.

WATEX and IEE will run until January 15 at Tehran International Permanent Fairground.

