"Germany, France and UK announced in the IAEA Board of Governors that they will not push for the adoption of a controversial resolution on Iran. Commendable. Wisdom prevailed. The resolution could have led to uncontrolled escalation. Now diplomacy has a real chance to succeed," Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of Russia Flag of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna.

He had previously described the decision of the European Troika (Germany, France, Britain) to present a critical resolution against Iran at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting as "stupid."

