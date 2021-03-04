FM spox confirms scrapping anti-Iran resolution at IAEA

According to the official website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday afternoon that the plan to adopt an anti-Iran resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was shelved thanks to intensive diplomatic efforts in Tehran, Vienna, and the capital cities of all member states of the Board of Governors, especially the E3, and with the cooperation of China and Russia.

"Today's development can maintain the path of diplomacy opened by Iran and the IAEA, and prepare the grounds for the full implementation of commitments by all parties to the JCPOA," Khatibzadeh said.

"Iran hopes the parties involved in the JCPOA would be able to tap into this opportunity and guarantee the full implementation of the JCPOA by everyone through serious cooperation," he added.

Khatibzadeh's remarks came after it was announced on Thursday afternoon that Britain, France and Germany have scrapped a US-backed plan for the IAEA Board of Governors to criticize Iran for ceasing its voluntary implementation of the IAEA Additional Protocol.

The spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabei had already threatened that Tehran would reconsider its recent agreement with the IAEA if IAEA Board of Governors issues a resolution against it.

After the US exit from the world powers' nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018 and imposing the unprecedented sanctions on the Iranian nation which was followed by the indifference of the European parties to the need for compensating Iran's losses as a result of the US violation of the international accord, Iran started reducing its JCPOA commitments in five steps and finally suspended voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol on Monday midnight February 2.

Before ceasing the Additional protocol, Iran had begun enriching uranium to 20% purity in accordance with a piece of legislation approved by the parliament dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, setting a Feb. 21 deadline for Biden administration to lift the US sanctions.

