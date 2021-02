Turkish Ambassador to Iran Darya Ores was summoned this afternoon to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the unacceptable remarks of the Turkish Interior Minister regarding the presence of PKK elements in Iran. He was officially notified of Iran's protest.

During the meeting, the statements of the Turkish ambassador to Iraq were also considered unjustified and criticized.

Earlier in the day, Ankara had summoned Iran's envoy to Turkey.

HJ/IRN84246250