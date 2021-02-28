Tehran ready to assist Baghdad in security affairs: Envoy

Foreign forces are not only against security in Iraq, but they also are a source of tension, Iraj Masjedi maintained while speaking to an Iraqi TV channel.

Regarding the presence of foreign forces in Iraq, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that Tehran believes that every Iraqi citizen should live in a safe condition and that Iran is ready to cooperate to establish security in Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept the presence of foreign forces in Iraq or outside Iraq, he added.

The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the presence of foreign forces in the region is quite clear and there is no need for NATO or non-NATO forces in Iraq and the region.

As you see, there are forces against American elements, so the existence of these (foreign elements) has become a source of insecurity, Masjed told the reporter.

Referring to the recent missile attacks on the US embassy, the Iranian envoy said, "I explicitly say that the Islamic Republic of Iran opposes and condemns any attack or invasion on the diplomatic centers of any country inside Iraq."

All diplomatic centers should enjoy the necessary security and it does not matter if it is the US embassy or any other country, he continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he spoke about Iran’s relations with the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, saying that the relations are very good and cheerful.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has condemned the recent Erbil attack and opposes the insecurity of Erbil and wants its security.

Regarding the Sinjar agreement reached between the central Iraqi Government and the Kurdish Regional government, he said, “Security and services should be provided for the people of Sinjar, because the people of this region have suffered a lot, and Iran wants the people of Sinjar and its tribes to live in security.”

