‘Driving Lessons’ wins at Through Women's Eyes filmfest.

‘Driving Lessons’ tells the story of Bahareh, a young girl who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

The Iranian film won the festival's Best Short Narrative award.

Through Women's Eyes International Film Festival (TWE) is an international film festival offering films with a focus on international women's issues, stories, and lives as well as films on any topic by women filmmakers. TWE is a fundraiser for the US National Committee for UN Women (USNC), an arm of the United Nations.

TWE is a volunteer-staffed festival and all net proceeds of TWE are donated to the USNC for advocacy programs and to support the work of UN Women worldwide, according to the festival's organizers.

The 21st edition of the event was held on March 6-8, 2020 in Florida.

‘Driving Lessons’ has also recently won the Best Narrative award at the 42nd Big Muddy Film Festival in the US.

MS/4875451