Mar 2, 2021

'Ava' to go on screen at US, UK film festivals

TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Iranian short film 'Ava' directed by Sasan Karimi will take part in two international film festivals in the US and the UK.

Directed and written by Sasan Karimi and produced by Leila Boloukat and Saeed Dadgar, the 26-minute drama will compete at the 15th edition of the Taos Shortz Film Festival in the US.

According to the website of the Taos Shortz, “After a long uncertain COVID year, Taos Shortz Film Fest, the longest continually running film festival in New Mexico returns with a whole new selection of Global Short Films”. The 15th edition of the event will be held on March 19-21, 2021.

It will also take part in the 7th edition of the Beeston Film Festival in the UK, the biggest international Top 100 Best Reviewed 5-star short film festival in the Midlands. 

The festival is supported by the British Film Institute (BFI). The 7th edition of the event will be held on March 22-28, 2021.

‘Ava’ narrates the story of a girl, named Ava, who finds her father after a long period of time. The father has been suffering from some mental disorders.

Like her father, Ava is an artist. She is in a challenge with some social taboos and afraid of having a destiny like her father.

The cast list of the short flick includes Hana Kamkar, Mahmoud Nazaralian, Sohabanou Zolqadr, Mahsa Eqbali, Aram Yousefinia, Farzaneh Neshatkhah, Mostafa Parvin, and Bijan Kamkar.

