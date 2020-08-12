‘Driving Lessons’ wins at Beirut Intl. Women Film Festival

The Iranian short film, directed by Marzieh Riahi, won the Best Screenplay Award at the event which announced its winners on Sunday (August 9).

Beirut International Women Film Festival (BWFF) is an annual event organized in Beirut, Lebanon, under the theme “Women for Change.

‘Driving Lessons’ tells the story of Bahareh, a young girl who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

The film is also set to take part at three international film festivals in Europe and the US.

It will go on screen at the 12th annual SiciliAmbiente Film Festival in Italy, the Macon Film Festival in the US, and Spain's short film festival.

It has won an award at the 21st edition of Through Women's Eyes International Film Festival (TWE) in the US, the Special Jury Award at the 13th Film Festival for Women's Rights (FIWOM) in South Korea, as well as the Best (Long) Narrative award at the 42nd Big Muddy Film Festival in the US.

MR/4996839