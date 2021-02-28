Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Tehran, Baghdad discuss transferring Iran’s assets

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran and the President of the State-owned Trade Bank of Iraq conferred on methods of transferring Iran’s frozen assets in Iraq.

Iraqi FM meets with Iranian counterpart for bilateral talks

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on Saturday for bilateral talks.

Elaborating on Mehr interview with Azeri President

Examining measures taken by some elements to create controversy following the interview of Mehr News with the Azeri President, is in fact a single scenario to keep the two nations apart.

'Some attacks, incidents aimed at disrupting Iran-Iraq ties'

In a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, Iran’s FM Javad Zarif said some attacks and incidents are aimed at disrupting the Iran-Iraq relationship.

US expulsion from region to act as best revenge

Guardian Council spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaie says that the best punishment for the perpetrators of the assassination of General Soleimani is to expel the Americans' troops out of the region.

Iran's ambassador attends Khojali conference in Baku

The Iranian Ambassador to Baku said this evening he had attended a conference in Baku on Friday to commemorate the 29th anniversary of Khojaly massacre.

Tehran-Baku-Moscow trade vol. increasing, dynamic

Commenting on the significance of regional cooperation and Baku's approach towards the issue, a member of Azerbaijan's parliament said that increasing Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan trade volume shows how the approach is dynamic.

Iran COVID-19 update: 7,975 cases, 81 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,975 COVID-19 infections and 81 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

