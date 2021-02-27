Tehran, Baghdad discuss transferring Iran’s assets

CBI Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati and Salem Chalabi, the President of the State-owned Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI), conferred on methods of transferring and using Iran's resources and frozen assets in Iraq.

The Iraqi official further referred to recent payments to Tehran from its frozen assets in Iraq, underlining that efforts are made to create financial channels to facilitate the process.

Hemmati announced in mid-October that the volume of Iran's blocked assets in Iraqi banks stands at five billion dollars.

"Tens of billions of dollars of our assets are frozen in foreign banks and even countries that have good relations with Iran cannot cooperate with us due to the US pressure," he said at the time on the sideline of the Cabinet meeting.

