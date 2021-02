According to SANA, 13 civilians have also been injured in the incident.

On February 13, Syrian sources also reported that a car bomb had exploded in the northwest of the country, killing and wounding several civilians.

Hama is a city on the banks of the Orontes River in west-central Syria. It is located 213 km north of Damascus and 46 kilometers north of Homs.

