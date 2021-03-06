At least 10 killed, injured in blast in Pakistan Balochistan

The blast took place in the Tandoori area, 30km from Sibi, Pakistani media quoted police officials as saying on Saturday.

According to reports, two members of the security forces were also among the wounded.

A government official in Balochistan said a powerful bomb targeted a car carrying workers, killing five of them.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast in Pakistan's Balochistan, but Pakistani officials have blamed insurgents and Baloch separatist groups for the blasts.

