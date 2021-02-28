Three US police injured in an explosion in Kansas

Wichita police say three officers were injured while checking a vacant home south of downtown Wichita around 4 p.m., Sputnik reported.

Police are investigating what happened but say it was a possible explosion that caused the injuries.

Of course, it is not yet clear what happened and the loud noise that resulted from the explosion or the firing of bullets.

Two officers received minor injuries and one was seriously injured but is in stable condition at the hospital. All three were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

