At least seven killed in landmine blast in Syria’s Homs

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights announced the blast of a landmine left over from the war in Palmyra Desert in eastern Homs province on Sunday, RT reported.

According to the report, at least seven people were killed in the landmine blast.

In the same direction, the landmine was exploded en route a vehicle at Al-Dawa District at one of the roads in Homs province.

The victims included passengers of a car, including two women, a child and four young men.

In a cowardly move, terrorist groups use landmines in these areas and also agricultural land areas before retreating from villages and towns.

The situation in Syria is stabilizing with the advancement of government forces and the army in a way that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over the phone yesterday. According to the report, Bashar al-Assad praised China's support for Syria in protecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity as well as Beijing's opposition to the intervention of foreigners in Syria’s internal affairs.

MA/5345456