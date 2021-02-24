Leadership, Islam, people, elements of pride for Islamic Iran

Speaking in the unveiling ceremony of 5,531 development projects in the field of resistance economy in the city of Mashhad and disadvantaged areas of Khorasan Razavi province on Wed., Major General Hossein Salami stated that by bonding these three great elements, Islamic Republic of Iran has been turned into a dominant power in the international arena.

Islamic Republic of Iran has gained salient achievements and is moving towards development and progress, he said, adding, “For this purpose, enemies of the country are trying to stop Iran from progress and development.”

He went on to say that enemies of the country are armed to teeth and have waged all-out political, military, security, cultural, economic, psychological and media war against the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, IRGC chief commander pointed to the oppressive and cruel sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, “Enemies imagined that if they impose tough sanctions against Iran, they can defeat the country and Islamic Revolution, but their malicious objectives were thwarted by the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution and resistance of noble nation of the country.”

Benefited from committed manpower and forces, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is safeguarding ideals and causes of the Islamic Revolution with its utmost power and will thwart malicious objectives orchestrated by enemies against the country.

