Iran showing part of its defense power to enemies

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Saturday noting that IRGC has played a key role in the victories and achievements of the Islamic Revolution, adding that the forces fight against the conspiracies of the global arrogance.

He went on to say that the enemies must not become aware of all the military capabilities of the Islamic Republic, underlining that occasionally Tehran shows part of its defense power in military drills in order to prevent the miscalculations of the enemies.

The commander also said on Friday that the ill-wishers and enemies of Iran should be afraid of the country’s defensive might, a glimpse of which has been showcased in the recent military drills.

Salami made the remarks on the sidelines of a war game, codenamed “Payambar-e Azam 16 (The Great Prophet)”, which was held by IRGC Ground Force in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which is entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

