IRGC warns regional states of friendship with Zionists

“We warn reactionary regimes of the region that Zionists are a cursed tree that only results in fire wherever it grows. Allowing them [to grow] is nothing but proof of enmity against Muslims. You should not indulge in friendship with Zionists,” Major General Salami said on Monday in the ceremony of joining of 340 speedboats to IRGC Navy in Bandar Abbas.

The US is no longer a world power, it is no longer able to pursue its desired policies anywhere, Salami said.

Americans should know that they have failed in the field of pressure against the Iranian nation, and should not repeat their failed policies, he added.

IRGC chief highlighted that the Iranian nation will not exchange its independence due to sanctions and they have accepted its consequences.

The navy will be empowered and equipped with launching systems to counter enemy vessels, he added.

In a ceremony attended by Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohamad Bagheri, IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, Governor of Hormozgan, other government and military officials, 340 speedboats capable of carrying and firing various missiles and rockets and supporting diving operations joined the combat section of IRGC Navy today.

