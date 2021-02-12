IRGC chief warns enemies of Iran’s defensive firepower

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Friday on the sidelines of a war game, codenamed “Payambar-e Azam 16 (The Great Prophet)”, which was held by IRGC Ground Force in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

He said the Iranian armed forces have always kept their spirit of "authority, defense, resistance and aggression" against the enemies, adding, “The enemy should take a lesson from the firepower showcased by the Iranian forces during ‘The Great Prophet’ drill.”

General Salami said, “The Ground Forces of the IRGC guarantee our security, independence, honor and dignity and they shone brightly in their latest war game.”

"The IRGC Ground Force’s battle might is much more than what we see today, and in this exercise, we showed only a small example of this power.”

When all such powers are combined, the IRGC chief noted, an all-out fire will come upon the enemies.

Noting that the enemies are afraid of the steadfast steps of the Iranian Ground Force personnel in the IRGC, Major General Salami said, “The country's territorial integrity will not be neglected even for a single moment.”

The IRGC Ground Force successfully completed the one-day “Payambar-e Azam 16 (The Great Prophet)” war game in the southwestern province of Khuzestan early on Friday.

The drill involved various IRGC units such as the infantry, commandos, special forces, armored divisions, artillery, missile and drone units, and ground force airborne troops.

Iran’s Armed Forces hold routine military exercises throughout the year.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

