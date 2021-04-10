  1. Politics
Apr 10, 2021, 10:45 AM

Armed Forces ready to confront enemies’ threats: IRGC cmdr.

Armed Forces ready to confront enemies’ threats: IRGC cmdr.

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to counter threats waged by enemies against the country with its utmost power.

In a message on the occasion of the commemoration of martyrdom anniversary of Brigadier General Ali Sayyad Shirazi, Major General Hossein Salami emphasized the unity, amity, integrity and all-out readiness of the Armed Forces to counter threats and conspiracies waged by enemies against Iran.

He pointed to the courage and bravery of martyr Sayyad Shirazi and stated that the martyr is a symbol of honor and zeal for the Islamic Republic of Iran whose services and salient roles are still inspiring.

April 10, is reminiscent of martyrdom of the symbol of Iranian honor and zeal Brigadier General Ali Sayyad Shirazi, one of the faithful, revolutionary, heroic and intelligent commanders of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who was martyred by hatred Mojahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group, the message is read.

With the elapse of 22 years since martyrdom of Brigadier General Sayyad Shirazi, his salient services, outstanding role and professional and military ideas have made him an eternal and lasting military commander, Salami highlighted.

On 10 April 1999, Brigadier General Ali Sayyad Shirazi, who played a leading role in defending the country against Iraqi-imposed war, was assassinated outside his house while on his way to work.

MA/IRN84289780

News Code 171894

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News