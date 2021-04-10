Armed Forces ready to confront enemies’ threats: IRGC cmdr.

In a message on the occasion of the commemoration of martyrdom anniversary of Brigadier General Ali Sayyad Shirazi, Major General Hossein Salami emphasized the unity, amity, integrity and all-out readiness of the Armed Forces to counter threats and conspiracies waged by enemies against Iran.

He pointed to the courage and bravery of martyr Sayyad Shirazi and stated that the martyr is a symbol of honor and zeal for the Islamic Republic of Iran whose services and salient roles are still inspiring.

April 10, is reminiscent of martyrdom of the symbol of Iranian honor and zeal Brigadier General Ali Sayyad Shirazi, one of the faithful, revolutionary, heroic and intelligent commanders of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who was martyred by hatred Mojahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group, the message is read.

With the elapse of 22 years since martyrdom of Brigadier General Sayyad Shirazi, his salient services, outstanding role and professional and military ideas have made him an eternal and lasting military commander, Salami highlighted.

On 10 April 1999, Brigadier General Ali Sayyad Shirazi, who played a leading role in defending the country against Iraqi-imposed war, was assassinated outside his house while on his way to work.

